Mountain climber suffers multiple injuries after falling 200 feet

By Christa Swanson

Colorado (KCNC) — A climber in Colorado was rescued Monday after falling 200 feet while climbing Maroon Peak.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old was climbing alone around 10 a.m. when they fell around 200 feet, leaving them with multiple injuries. Another climber on the peak happened to witness the fall and descended to help them. The witness called for help, explaining what happened to rescue team members from Mountain Rescue Aspen.

While the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site team in Gypsum picked up hoist technicians from Mountain Rescue Aspen, a ground team began making their way toward the injured climber. The hoist team found them around 12:22 p.m. and flew them to Aspen Pitkin County Airport, where an ambulance was waiting to take the climber to Aspen Valley Health.

Authorities advised climbers to have a partner who can contact emergency services in the case of a fall or injury. They also suggested climbers have a dedicated backcountry SOS communication device in case of an emergency.

