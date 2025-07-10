Luke’s Lobster offers unique mentoring program for Maine high school students

By Jim Keithley

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Lobstering is a Maine tradition and typically a family business passed down from one generation to the next.

One business, Luke’s Lobster, offers an apprenticeship program designed to spark interest in young people who never would have imagined a career on the water.

Three students from South Portland High School jumped at the chance to be part of the mentorship program called Lift All Boats.

“I’m dealing with fish guts all day, seaweed. You should have seen me on the boat earlier. I was covered in mud. It was disgusting, but I enjoy all of it,” said 17-year-old Sunila Deloacth.

Lift All Boats was co-founded in 2022 by Luke Holden and Ben Conniff, the founders of Luke’s Lobster.

“There are a lot of young people here in the Portland area and generally near the coast who have no connection to the lobstering industry and the marine economy who would have a lot to contribute if someone invited them in and gave them their first chance,” Conniff said. “There are a lot of fishermen right now that need young people to come work on their boats.”

The students work once a week on the lobster boat “Sea Smoke” for 10 weeks over the summer. They learn everything there is to know about lobstering.

“They’re really getting that full professional experience understanding supply and demand, how market price works,” Conniff said.

Conniff said interest has grown in the program over the last three years, as dozens of students spend 50 or more hours out on the water learning the ropes.

“They have their good days where they catch a ton and rough days when they don’t really catch much, but they’re constantly learning and they either are preparing to go into that lobstering career and become a stern man — like some of our students have — or they’re gaining that extra competence and confidence and those professional skills that will serve them in whatever they choose to do,” he said.

Angela Kabisa, 17, of South Portland, said she is enjoying her time on the water.

“What I like about the program is that I get to meet people who are from the same background as me and we all get to experience new things that we didn’t know, and you get paid – free money,” Kabisa said.

Lift All Boats receives a $25,000 grant from M&T Bank’s Amplify Fund, so more students can jump on board. M&T Bank’s Maine Regional President Phil Cohen said he is thrilled to be part of a program.

“This is a real intentional way to bring opportunity to others that might not normally have it and also to help them continue to grow and create some wealth,” Cohen said.

Tuesday’s catch was successful with 43 pounds of lobster.

“They each hauled 10 traps, roughly,” Conniff said. “Those are their own traps. They are licensed student commercial lobstermen.”

“It’s a team and we’re all having this shared goal to get something out there,” said 16-year-old Esperanza Kunieki, another student apprentice.

Tuesday’s haul added up to about $300, so each student walked away with about $100 for four hours of work.

