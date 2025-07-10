Lineman honored for using climbing skills to rescue tree trimmer

By Robb Coles

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — A Nashville Electric Service lineman was recently honored for using his professional climbing skills to rescue a stranded tree trimmer who was stuck more than 40 feet in the air.

Nathan Edwards, a lineman for Nashville Electric Service with over 10 years of experience, received the Chief’s Citation Award from the Nashville Fire Department for performing a pole-top rescue to save an exhausted and dehydrated tree trimmer.

“Thanks to my training as a lineman and my experience over the years, I knew exactly how to approach the situation,” Nathan Edwards, a Journeyman Lineman for Nashville Electric Service.

The rescue happened last spring when Edwards and his partner received word from dispatch.

“Me and my partner received a call saying that there was a tree trimmer stuck in the tree,” Edwards said.

The situation was complicated because firefighters couldn’t reach the person with their equipment.

“The fire department couldn’t get their firetrucks and their equipment to the individual, because the road was too narrow,” Edwards said.

Using techniques similar to those he employs as a lineman, Edwards climbed up, secured the tree trimmer with a rope, and safely lowered the person to the ground.

Despite the prestigious recognition from the fire department, Edwards remains humble about his life-saving actions.

“When somebody’s stuck and nobody can actually help them, and you’re the one to go out there and actually save that person. I mean that’s a good feeling, who wouldn’t feel good,” Edwards said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WTVF ditorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

