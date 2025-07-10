Deputies seek help finding suspect who dumped dog in Dubois County field

By Michaela Springer

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies in Dubois County were seeking the public’s help locating a suspect who was seen dumping and abandoning their dog in a field.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office announced they’d launched a criminal investigation Wednesday.

The dog had been dumped sometime around 9:30 p.m. July 2 in a field off County Road 400 South outside of Birdseye.

Photos and video posted to Facebook show a black SUV parked on a backroad obscured by corn. The SUV eventually drives away, the dog chasing after car until they both disappear behind a curve.

“We need your help identifying the vehicles involved and determining the dog’s owner,” the office said. “If you have any information about the individuals responsible, please come forward.”

The sheriff’s office said the dog stayed in the field for a few days until members with the county humane society trapped it. The shelter has cared for the dog since and say they hope to place it up for adoption soon.

News 8 has reached out to the sheriff’s office to inquire about the dog’s condition and where it was located.

Video provided by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office shows the SUV driving away from the dog after leaving it in a field.

