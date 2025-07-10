7 Newport News Jail inmates charged after escaping cells, causing disorder: Sheriff

By Maddie Miller , Kelsey Jones

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (WTKR) — Seven inmates have been charged after escaping their cells and causing disorder inside the Newport News Jail last week, according to Sheriff Gabe Morgan.

The following men are charged with willfully breaking cutting or causing damage in an attempt to escape—a class 6 felony that’s punishable by up to five years in prison: Jordan Blue, 22, of Newport News; Daniel Bowles, 35, of Hampton; Treon Avery, 25, of Portsmouth; Sayvion Jones, 18, of Newport News; Darius Baskert, 21, of Newport News; Eric Davis, 36, of Newport News; and Antonio Hopes, 36, of Newport News.

During a press conference Wednesday, the sheriff shared that this happened on July 2 during a lockdown, which was implemented when inmates failed to follow rules and regulations.

Around 1 p.m., one inmate, Blue, used a makeshift object to pry his cell door open, the sheriff says. He explained that there aren’t physical locks on the doors since they’re mechanically operated.

From there, Blue and six other inmates worked together, opening cell doors until they were all out, Sheriff Morgan says. He would not state what object Blue used to manipulate the locked door, stating he doesn’t want copycats.

The sheriff says the inmates were contained to a “day area” outside their cells. During the time out of their cells, which only lasted several minutes, the inmates did not leave the day area.

Sheriff Morgan says the inmates left their cells to revolt the lockdown in place.

“Basically, [it’s] what we would call inciting a riot,” said Sheriff Morgan when describing the inmates’ actions after getting out of their cells, later adding, “They filled baskets with water, they threw water out, they threw food out to make it a mess… tried to flood the place.”

A staffer talked them down, then the inmates were taken out one by one for processing, the sheriff says, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

Sheriff Morgan is asserting that last week’s jail cell escapes are not out of the ordinary, adding that similar incidents are an “everyday occurrence.”

“They used to have a saying back in the day, ‘bad to the bone.’ Some folks are just bad to the bone, and they’re going to do it just because they can. They’re going to make a statement. They knew they couldn’t go anywhere,” he said.

He believes it was the inmates’ intent to get out of their cells to be in the day area, but they had no plans to escape the jail.

“They know they can’t go anywhere. The building is seven stories high. There are no windows,” he says.

Sheriff Morgan also says he does not believe any staff member is to blame for the incident, and applauded them for their swift actions. He says the building’s infrastructure presents challenges, adding that he’s been advocating for improvements for years.

“We’re doing the best we can with the facility we have to operate. This facility was designed in the 60s and built in the early 70s… What this facility was built for no longer exists today,” he stated.

The sheriff says he hopes the charged inmates get the five years maximum for the incident, saying wants to send a strong message to discourage others from attempting the same thing.

