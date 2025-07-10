5 teenagers, 2 minors arrested for drugs and firearms in prolific offender investigation

By Stella Girkins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — At least seven people have been arrested, including two juveniles, after Colorado Springs police conducted a targeted investigation into prolific offenders in the area.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with their Strategic Investigations Unit began the targeted investigation in June. During this time, they obtained numerous search and arrest warrants.

On July 2 and 3, CSPD served a total of eight residential search warrants. These searches resulted in the seizure of 10 firearms, 1.7 grams of fentanyl, and 7.4 grams of methamphetamine. They also arrested two juveniles and the following five adults: 18-year-old Gabriel Boe, 19-year-old Jose Rascon Hernandez, 19-year-old William Trujillo, 18-year-old Ramear Jones, and 18-year-old Jordan Woods Neilsen.

CSPD says that they expect several more arrests to come as a result of these warrants.

