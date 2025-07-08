American Amanda Anisimova ‘enjoying every step of the way’ in run to Wimbledon semifinals

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Once Amanda Anisimova secured her first spot in a grand slam semifinal in six years, the American sunk to the court, first to her knees, and then all the way on to the Wimbledon grass, face first.

She emerged upright with a smile, and she wrapped her arms around herself, as if she was giving herself a hug.

With the 6-1, 7-6(9) win against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Anisimova reached her second grand slam semifinal of her career. The other came at the French Open in 2019 back when she was 17 and a rising star – even before the emergence of fellow American Coco Gauff.

“It’s been an extraordinary year for me,” Anisimova said in her on-court interview after defeating Pavlyuchenkova in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. “So many highs. It’s just been such a ride, and I’ve been enjoying every step of the way.”

Anisimova will next face world No. 1 and three-time grand slam champion Aryna Sabalenka – setting up a big-hitting semifinal clash.

Anisimova leads the head-to-head matchups with Sabalenka 5-3, though Sabalenka won their most recent encounter, in the round of 16 at the French Open in June.

“I feel like we always bring the best in each other’s game, and we always raise the level when we play against each other,” Anisimova said of Sabalenka. “But yeah, I mean, I always enjoy the challenge that she brings. I’m sure it’s the same vice versa.”

This year’s Wimbledon run, in ways, is years in the making for the 23-year-old Anisimova – one that might not have been possible had she not taken what she has called a “necessary” hiatus from the sport.

On May 5, 2023, Anisimova announced in an Instagram post that she was taking a break from tennis, saying at the time, “I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time.”

Soaring to new heights

Anisimova, who returned to the WTA Tour in January 2024, told reporters Tuesday that it hasn’t always been smooth sailing since her return to the sport.

For starters, there was the task of getting her ranking back up: At the start of 2024, she was No. 442 in the world, coinciding with the extended time off she chose to take.

And a year ago, Anisimova wasn’t even in the Wimbledon main draw, having lost in the third round of qualifying.

But in 2025, it’s been clicking for the American, and she’s soaring higher than ever.

Anisimova, who won her third singles title of her career earlier this year at the WTA 1000 event in Doha, is at a career-high No. 12 in the world. She is guaranteed to be in the top 10 on Monday after Wimbledon.

“I think it was just more of a necessary thing to kind of reset with where I was at in my life and career-wise,” Anisimova told reporters Tuesday of her break. “It was just something that I needed to do kind of for myself.

“Yeah, I feel like that really served me, definitely. Coming out of that break, it wasn’t all upward. There were definitely some ups and downs coming out of it and getting used to the lifestyle and just being an athlete at this level. It’s not easy.

“I definitely had to find my way back, really work on the fitness side, and definitely get in my hours of training. Yeah, I mean, it’s been a journey. I feel like since last summer, it’s really trended upwards for me. I finally found my game and my confidence.”

‘A good getaway for myself’

Back in 2019, Anisimova would rise to what was then a career-high No. 21. At that year’s French Open, she not only beat Sabalenka, but she also stunned Simona Halep to reach the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

But just months after her breakthrough at Roland Garros, Anisimova suffered from a heartbreaking and shocking loss. Ahead of the US Open, her dad, who was also her coach, was found dead. She withdrew from the tournament – and went on to a mix of highs and lows in terms of results on the court for the next few years.

Before announcing her break from tennis in May 2023, Anisimova’s last match was an opening-round loss in Madrid in April. She wouldn’t return to action until eight months later.

During her time away, she took up a new hobby: art.

“I got into art when I was struggling with my mental health, and it was something that I did in my free time just to get my mind off of things,” Anisimova said Friday after the third round. “Once I was done with my training day or had a day off, it’s something I would do.

“I think before that I didn’t have any hobbies or interests other than just, like, hanging out with my friends and family, so I wanted to find something that I enjoyed doing on my own.

“I feel like it’s just a very good getaway for myself. I enjoy going to museums, as well, especially in different cities, specifically in Europe.”

‘Super grateful’

As part of her celebration after reaching the semifinals Tuesday, Anisimova went to the edge of the stands, and picked up her nephew, Jaxon, so he could join her on the court. The pair walked hand-in-hand to Anisimova’s on-court interview.

“He flew in this morning, and it’s his birthday on Thursday,” Anisimova said of Jaxon, who will be turning 4 years old, in her interview on court. Tuesday’s match was the first he had ever seen, Anisimova told reporters.

“I’m just super grateful,” Anisimova said in her on-court interview of her sister, brother-in-law and Jaxon, “that they flew in and got to experience this with me. It doesn’t happen often. It’s super special.”

