Body found amid search for missing American Brian Tarrence in Turks and Caicos

New York (WCBS, WLNY) — Investigators have made a grim discovery during the search for Brian Tarrence, a New Yorker who disappeared in Turks and Caicos.

Tarrence was on vacation with his wife and was last seen on surveillance video walking away from his hotel early in the morning of June 25.

Police have been searching for him ever since, and a private investigator was brought on to assist.

Saturday morning, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force again organized a search for Tarrence. A few hours into the search in an area of Grace Bay, they said they found “the body of a deceased male in a decomposed state.”

They have not yet established, however, if the body is Tarrence’s.

“We the police extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and ask that the public not speculate and await positive identification of the deceased,” acting Commissioner Rodney Adams said in a statement.

So far, there’s nothing to indicate any criminality

Carl DeFazio, formerly of the NYPD, was brought on as the private investigator in the case.

“If he was robbed, by now I think I would have seen a credit card charge, or found his wallet, or found him, you know,” DeFazio told CBS News New York’s Tony Aiello earlier this week.

DeFazio said there was nothing thus far to point to any criminality in the case.

