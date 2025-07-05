4-year-old boy dead, 2 children injured after stabbing, fire; woman in custody



By Asal Rezaei, Marissa Sulek, Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A 4-year-old boy has died and two other children were injured after a stabbing and fire Friday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said, around 9:15 a.m., a 45-year-old woman stabbed three children with a knife in a two-flat in the 3600 block of West Palmer Street, and then set the home on fire.

According to police dispatch reports, officers found at least one child covered in blood trapped in the basement as the building was burning.

A source close to the investigation said the call came into 911 from a family member, who said the children’s mother “snapped” and stabbed the children before starting the fire.

A 4-year-old boy – identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Jordan Wallace – was stabbed in the chest, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 10-year-old boy was stabbed in the right arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. A 13-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest, and back, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 45-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Two neighbors – a 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman – were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Three police officers also were taken to hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Dorothy Kats, who lives above the apartment where the fire started, said she heard the fire alarm go off Friday morning while she was sleeping. She ran out and back in to grab their lizard and two cats before she was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Kats said she and her partner lived in the same two-flat as the woman and her children.

“I literally told him yesterday. I was like, ‘I don’t feel comfortable living here with our downstairs neighbor,'” Kats said.

Kats said she occasionally saw the boy who died playing outside.

“Really, really sweet kid; but he’s in a better place now, at the very least,” she said.

A neighbor said her elderly parents live in a neighboring home that was damaged in the fire. They were not injured, but were left homeless due to the damage to their home.

Another neighbor’s home sustained water damage. They said they were shocked to hear what happened,and that the mother in custody appeared to be “totally normal.”

No charges have been filed as of Friday afternoon. Area 5 detectives were investigating.

Community members were left asking people to keep tabs on the mental health of neighbors.

“It’s just a way for everyone to check on their friends, their family members. We don’t know what state of mind anyone is,” neighbor Angie Perez said.

