Fourth of July brings out large crowds to the Santa Barbara and Ventura coasts.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Locals were decked out in red, white, and blue, soaking up the sun and snapping Instagram worthy shots.

Many have escaped inland summer heat and are enjoying water sports like kayaking and surfing.

Others have gathered to listen to live music at Santa Barbara’s waterfront.

“We’re going to go and try and see some fireworks somewhere. We're not too sure,” said a family visiting Ventura from Bakersfield.

But beneath the picturesque scenery is a harder reality that locals are still processing.

“I teach American history. So this is kind of like, you know, we celebrate it because we love this country. But at the same time, we know a lot of things are happening within it That's, you know, going to affect a lot of people. And it just makes me sad,” said Christina Saucedo, who lives in Ventura.

During these polarizing political times, many are reflecting upon what it means to celebrate America’s birthday.

“I love this country because I escaped from a communist country and America took me in, became my second country, my beloved country. And I'm glad and I'm thankful to America that they took me in and gave me my freedom,” said Borek Volarik, who Lives in Northridge.

Elizabeth Blair says despite political unrest, she’s glad she has freedom of speech.

“We decided to reclaim the flag. And so we decided we kind of feel like it's not our norm to do red, white and blue. But today, actually, we decided we're going for it and we're proud to be American,” said Blair, who lives in Goleta.

At the end of the day, locals say the true message of July 4th is that of unity and community.

“We're going to barbecue and stay in the sun, make memories,” said Jami Hughes.