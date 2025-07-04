Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday.

The alleged assaults are reported to have taken place between 2021 and 2022, according to the police.

Partey, 32, is charged with two counts of rape to one woman, three to a second and one count of sexual assault to a third.

Partey’s lawyer Jenny Wiltshire told Britain’s PA news agency that Partey “denies all the charges against him” and “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.”

CNN has contacted Partey’s representative for comment.

“Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward,” detective superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, said in a Metropolitan Police statement.

“We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team. You can contact detectives about this investigation by emailing CIT@met.police.uk.”

An investigation was started in February 2022 after the first report of rape was made, the police said, adding that Partey is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5.

“The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has today authorised the prosecution of Thomas Partey for multiple counts of rape – after carefully reviewing a comprehensive file of evidence,” Jaswant Narwal, the chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said in a statement.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges. We remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.

“We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Partey’s contract with Arsenal came to an end following the conclusion of the most recent season. CNN has contacted the club for comment.

Partey joined Arsenal in October 2020 and was a consistent player under manager Mikel Arteta during his time with the North London club.

A Ghanaian international, he made 130 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals.

