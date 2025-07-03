Mountain lion spotted carrying a pet cat in neighborhood

By Joyce Kim

SEASIDE, California (KSBW) — A mountain lion was caught on camera carrying a pet cat in its mouth while strolling through a Seaside neighborhood early Tuesday morning, raising safety concerns among residents and prompting warnings from animal control.

The incident occurred on Luxton Street, where neighbors initially feared the worst upon discovering a deceased cat.

“I was walking up the street and then I had seen a cat that had passed away. And at first I thought, like, there’s some cruel people around here,” said Kingston Sifuentes, a Seaside resident.

Police later confirmed the tragic event, explaining that the mountain lion had attacked and killed the pet cat in the street.

“About 4:40 in the morning, neighbors captured on video a mountain lion that was walking through this neighborhood right where we’re standing and ultimately attacked somebody’s pet cat and killed it. Very tragic situation. Killed it right here in the street,” said Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges.

Animal control specialists noted that while mountain lion sightings are rare in Seaside, they can occur as these large cats explore new territories in search of food, water, or shelter.

“These are large cats that have agilities that are incredible. You know, they jump over rivers almost like 30 feet,” said Alex Kjellgren, an animal control specialist.

Residents are advised to stay alert, especially around dawn and dusk when wildlife is most active.

Pet owners are urged to bring animals inside and remove anything that could attract wildlife, such as pet food or water left out overnight.

“Knowing that there’s a mountain lion going through our streets is pretty scary, especially for my grandpa and grandma, since they’re like a little old and don’t know how to deal with it,” said Irene Rodrigues, a resident.

Kjellgren also provided advice on what to do if encountering a mountain lion: “Basically, just make yourself look like a big scary animal. You know, calmly, loudly, back away, back away, and then slowly walk away. Absolutely no running that becomes a game or a chase for the animal, potentially, and could cause you to get hurt.”

Seaside police are continuing to monitor the area and will update the community if they spot any new activity.

