Former CEO gets no jail time after stealing $250,000 from Ankeny Chamber of Commerce

By Kelby Wingert

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The former CEO, who admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the Ankeny Chamber of Commerce, will not see any jail time.

Melisa Cox, who pleaded guilty to charges of theft, money laundering and unauthorized use of a credit card, was given a 35-year suspended sentence on Wednesday. That means she will not go to prison, but will instead serve five years of probation.

Cox is also ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution, the amount investigators say she stole from the Ankeny Chamber of Commerce in 2023 and 2024.

The theft was discovered during an audit that uncovered financial irregularities. Cox was arrested and charged with the crimes in January of this year.

During her sentencing, Cox told District Court Judge Brad McCall, “What I did was selfish, and I hurt everyone around me. My heart is broken about what I did, and I deserve to be here today.”

Cox’s attorney argued for probation, while the prosecution argued for prison.

Ankeny Chamber of Commerce board president Tony Mills said in his victim impact statement, “The embezzlement of over $250,000 from our organization was not only a serious financial crime; it was a profound betrayal of the values that we uphold.”

