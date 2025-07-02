Trump announces a US trade deal with Vietnam

By Elisabeth Buchwald and Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — Against a ticking clock, President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States has reached a trade agreement with Vietnam, pulling off the administration’s third significant deal ahead of a self-imposed July 9 deadline.

Still, the state of global trade largely remains in flux.

“I just made a Trade Deal with Vietnam,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

In a subsequent post announcing more details, Trump said the United States will charge a 20% tariff for Vietnamese exports into America, and a 40% tariff for “transshipping.” Although it wasn’t immediately clear how Trump’s transshipping plan would work, the term generally refers to foreign goods that are sent through another country before they’re exported to the United States.

“In return, Vietnam will do something that they have never done before, give the United States of America TOTAL ACCESS to their Markets for Trade,” he added. “In other words, they will ‘OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,’ meaning that, we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the deal was finalized or whether Vietnam had agreed to what Trump announced.

For months, Trump and his administration have been saying countries were lining up to make trade deals with the United States. But, ahead of July 9, when the 90-day pause on “reciprocal” tariffs ends and levies as high as 50% could go into effect, it’s been mostly crickets. Restoring those historic tariffs risks rocking financial markets and businesses’ plans alike.

Tariff rates on Vietnamese goods shipped to the US were set to rise to a minimum of 46% if the rates Trump announced in April held. Tariffs on Vietnam were among the highest he announced.

Imports from Vietnam skyrocketed as tariffs on China grew

Vietnam was the sixth-top source of goods the US imported last year, shipping $137 billion worth of goods. That’s more than double the value of goods exported to the US five years prior, according to US Commerce Department data.

Meanwhile, the trade deficit with Vietnam, equal to the value of goods the US exports there minus imports, has risen in tandem. Last year, it was $123 billion, the third-largest trade deficit the US had with any country. Back in 2019 it was $56 billion, the fifth-largest trade deficit with another country.

Trump has taken particular issue with countries that run large and persistent trade deficits with the US, claiming they’re indicative of unfair trade practices. That helps explain why he sought to impose one of the highest “reciprocal” tariff rates on the country.

Vietnam has benefited from the higher tariffs Trump imposed on Chinese goods during his first term that former President Joe Biden largely kept in place. Those tariffs caused more companies to move their production to Vietnam, where tariff rates were lower.

Among the top imports from there are computers and electronics, apparel and accessories and furniture. While China remains the top imported sources of these goods, Vietnam has quickly been catching up.

Shares of companies that have become reliant on Vietnam including Nike (NKE) , Lululemon (LULU) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM), all jumped higher on the news. Nike was up 3.1%, Columbia Sportswear was up 1.5% and Lululemon rose 0.7%. VF Corporation (VFC), which owns The North Face and Vans, rose 2.4%.

The S&P 500 was up 0.25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.85%. The blue-chip Dow was down 0.1% but pared earlier losses after Trump’s post.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

