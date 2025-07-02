Skip to Content
Ventura County

Thousand Oaks man shot and killed by deputies after shooting from balcony Tuesday evening

KEYT
By
New
today at 11:30 am
Published 12:16 pm

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 23-year-old Thousand Oaks man was shot and killed by deputies after opening fire from the balcony of his family home during a mental health crisis Tuesday evening.

On July 1, around 8 p.m., deputies with the Thousand Oaks Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Racquet Club Lane for an armed person experiencing a mental health issue stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies spoke with a family member outside of the home and were told that the person experiencing a mental health crisis, later identified as a 23-year-old Thousand Oaks man, was threatening family members and had a firearm detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

While speaking with the family member, the 23-year-old appeared on the balcony of the home and fired a round and responding officers opened fire shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the man was later declared dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit responded and has assumed control of the investigation into the fatal incident noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
deputy-involved shooting
KEYT
Racquet Club Lane
thousand oaks
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content