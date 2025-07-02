Thousand Oaks man shot and killed by deputies after shooting from balcony Tuesday evening

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A 23-year-old Thousand Oaks man was shot and killed by deputies after opening fire from the balcony of his family home during a mental health crisis Tuesday evening.

On July 1, around 8 p.m., deputies with the Thousand Oaks Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Racquet Club Lane for an armed person experiencing a mental health issue stated a press release Wednesday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies spoke with a family member outside of the home and were told that the person experiencing a mental health crisis, later identified as a 23-year-old Thousand Oaks man, was threatening family members and had a firearm detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

While speaking with the family member, the 23-year-old appeared on the balcony of the home and fired a round and responding officers opened fire shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the man was later declared dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit responded and has assumed control of the investigation into the fatal incident noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.