Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
‘Ten Will’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)
— Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)
— Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)
– Average hourly rate: $15
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Whispers in the Walls’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)
— Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)
— Rose (supporting, 35-50)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Revenge League’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Cindy Tudor (lead, female, 21-30)
— Loren Clark (supporting, female, 25-34)
– Average hourly rate: $63
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
‘Canopy Shyness’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)
— James (lead, female, 18-35)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘The Billionaire Boys’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Josh (lead, male, 25-38)
— Kaitlyn (lead, female, 18-32)
— Blake (lead, male, 22-38)
– Average hourly rate: $100
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
‘After Six Weeks’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Natalie (lead, female, 18-25)
— Fiona (lead, female, 34-42)
– Average hourly rate: $37
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Slipstone Project’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: $44
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Reset’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Head Agent (supporting, male, 30-55)
— Agent #2 (day player, 30-50)
— Rebecca’s Mom (day player, female, 40-50)
– Average hourly rate: $38
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Soul Killer II’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Bailey (day player, female, 18-30)
— Detective Greenspan (supporting, female, 30-55)
— Senatorial Staffer (day player, male, 20-40)
– Average hourly rate: $30
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Say the Wrong Thing’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Lisa (lead, female, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 20-30)
— Ryan (lead, male, 20-30)
— David (lead, male, 20-30)
– Average hourly rate: $21
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Lowball’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)
— Max (lead, 25-35)
– Average hourly rate: $75
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Spider-Man: Fallout,’ Fan-Film’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Extras (background extra, 10-70)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Cultured’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Cree (lead, 18-40)
— Frankie (lead, 18-45)
– Average hourly rate: $20
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Dark Files’ S01E03′
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Minh (lead, male, 18-40)
— Trung (lead, male, 18-40)
– Average hourly rate: $37
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
‘4EVAGOOD’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Love interest (supporting, female, 25-35)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the short film here
