Driver accused of dragging police officer, hitting several cars in chase witness calls “off the charts”

BOSTON (WBZ) — A driver is under arrest after a bizarre and wild ride through Boston’s South End Tuesday afternoon.

An SUV was weaving through traffic with its air bags out, no left front tire and the front bumper destroyed. Police said the driver refused to stop even after she hit several cars and dragged an officer.

It began just before 2 p.m. during a traffic stop on Tremont Street at Hamilton Place, near the Park Street MBTA station. Police said the driver, who has not been identified, refused to pull over for an officer and the officer was dragged. They said she was not hurt, but a second officer was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The driver took off and hit several cars at Tremont and Stuart streets, then hit a utility pole and continued to drive until she was finally stopped at Plympton and Albany streets. Boston Police Sgt. Detective John Boyle said the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a “non life threatening injury.” She spent the night guarded by officers at the hospital.

“More details to follow when the suspect is booked, verified and the incident report is completed,” Boyle said in a statement.

No charges have been announced yet and no date has been set for an arraignment.

“Off the charts”

“We just happened to look out the window, and there was this car in shambles and a woman on the ground with her hands cuffed behind her back. It’s not unordinary to see someone sort of maybe driving too fast. But this is of course, you know, off the charts,” said witness Joshua Paul. “It looked like it had been through war.”

“An officer said to me, she started smashing cars downtown and made her way over here,” Paul said. “My comments were, why didn’t they stop her there? Then somebody said to me, ‘Well, you can’t really stop them in the action, you’ve got to kind of let them go until they run out of gas,’ which I disagree with that. She could’ve killed somebody along the way.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

