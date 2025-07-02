Cool coastal clouds Wednesday morning, tracking your firework forecast

Cool coastal clouds will greet the us Wednesday morning. By midday, these clouds will mix out and sunny skies prevail. Highs rise into the 60s and 70s by the beaches and 80s and 90s inland. Winds will be blustery through the evening and sundowners appear in the forecast from here on out. Winds will not be impressive by any means, but some advisories may pop up closer to Friday. Marine conditions will be calm for now, expect some hazardous beaches through the holiday weekend as we track Hurricane Flossie off the coast of Mexico.

The marine layer will redevelop and bring dense fog and low clouds to portions of the Central Coast Thursday. Visibility will be a problem for most throughout breakfast. Low clouds clear by lunch and another perfect day will unfold. Highs will be similar to the days prior and near average. Winds will be blustery as sundowners develop yet again. No impacts expected, however a Wind Advisory is possible. Waves and rip currents may develop as Flossie pushes energy north. Be aware of Beach Hazard Statements or High Surf Advisories through the holiday weekend.

The pattern of cloudy mornings and clearing afternoons remains throughout the holiday weekend. The 4th of July will be picture perfect for grilling and picnic weather, fireworks however may be a different story. Depending on the allotted show time, the marine layer will influence the light show. Dense clouds and fog will roll in as soon as the sun falls, so expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions to roll in right around showtime. The weekend will be more rinse and repeat weather, however, next week things look a little different. The heat builds in as a robust high pressure system sets up. The interesting part of this forecast shows monsoonal moisture forming and bringing rain and thunderstorm chances to Ventura and La Counties. More info to come on rain chances, the bigger influence for most will be the heat, plan accordingly.