Caught on camera: Suspect tries to steal boat at harbor

By Kimber Collins

HONOLULU (KITV) — A dramatic attempted boat theft was caught on camera Saturday night at Kewalo Basin Harbor, raising new concerns about maritime security across Hawai‘i’s docks.

Video shows a man untying a vessel named Discovery from its slip and trying, but failing to start it.

That’s when nearby crew members from the double-hulled canoe Kamoauli realized something was wrong.

“When he came across, he said that he wasn’t able to get the power on, and we thought that was unusual,” said Captain Rob Riekena, who was at the dock with his crew.

Riekena said they calmly engaged the man in conversation to keep him from fleeing until authorities arrived.

“We were just asking him if he was okay… What do you see that’s going wrong? Just questions, just to kind of keep him, you know, talking to us a little bit until the authorities were able to come and secure the boat,” Riekena added.

Honolulu police responded quickly, placing the man in handcuffs. The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) has taken over the investigation.

“We hope to conclude that investigation as soon as possible so that the Attorney General can have a chance to evaluate our case,” said Jared Redulla, Deputy Director for Law Enforcement.

Although full boat thefts are rare in Hawai‘i, other harbor users say break-ins and trespassing are common.

“It’s mainly just break-ins, people trespassing, going to places they’re not supposed to,” Reikena said.

Redulla said securing property and limiting access is crucial.

“You have to secure your property and make sure your gates are locked. These are common sense measures we should all take.”

The Discovery was slightly damaged during the incident, along with nearby boat slips. No injuries were reported.

DLE urges the public to report any suspicious activity at Hawai‘i’s harbors immediately.

