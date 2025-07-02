4 people wanted for kicking man in wheelchair down stairs at subway stop

By Juli McDonald, Riley Rourke

BOSTON (WBZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who are wanted in connection with pushing a man in a wheelchair down the stairs earlier this month.

MBTA Transit Police say that the four people were harassing the man before kicking him, which caused him to fall down the stairs at the Chinatown Orange Line T Stop. Investigators say it happened Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m. on June 7.

There is no information about what injuries the man might have received from the fall, nor an update on his current condition. He has not been identified.

“Honestly heartbreaking. Regardless of where I’m from or where this person is from, everyone is human. Everyone should be treated with respect and dignity,” a woman visiting Boston told WBZ-TV.

MBTA releases photos of suspects

Transit police release surveillance photos of the suspects on their X account.

One person can be seen with long brown hair, a beard, a green and white hat, a backpack, and a white shirt. While another can be seen with a backpack, a dark colored shirt and a beanie on.

The third suspect was wearing a white Nike shirt and a cross necklace. The last person in the surveillance images is seen having long brown hair and wearing a large sweatshirt and glasses.

MBTA Transit Police are investigating. If you recognize any of the people in those images, you’re asked to call the Mass Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

