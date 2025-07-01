Woman says she was violently attacked after honking at car that suddenly stopped in middle of road

By David Collins

ROSEDALE, Maryland (WBAL) — A woman was violently attacked over the weekend after she honked at another car that had suddenly stopped in Rosedale, she told 11 News Investigates.

Jillian Canter told 11 News Investigates she had just finished a 12-hour shift as a nurse at a hospital near Philadelphia Road. She was leaving work when she had to honk at a car for stopping in the middle of the road. Canter drove around him.

Now, Canter, 33, is recovering from injuries and still can’t believe what happened — all because she honked her horn.

“He, like, completely stops,” Canter told 11 News Investigates. “So, I honked, and got into the other lane and just drove off. Then, I see him in my rear-view speeding all the way to catch up to me.”

Baltimore County police said it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Philadelphia Road near the exit to Interstate 95 in Rosedale.

“That’s when he got out of the car and started screaming at me. I pulled the window up, trying to ignore him. Tried to be an adult about it. He kicked out my back window,” Canter said. “He just started screaming, ‘Why are you honking? I have kids in the car.'”

Canter said after hearing the commotion of the glass breaking, she got out of her car to see what happened. She told the driver she was calling 911. Canter said the man threw her phone and glasses to the ground, then threw punches.

“He punched me in the face when I tried to call police,” Canter said.

Doctors initially were worried that the punches may have torn her left cornea. However, she just suffered several broken blood vessels.

When she tried to stop him from leaving by standing in front of his car, she fell down. That’s when witnesses, including a paramedic, stopped to help Canter, she said.

The witnesses provided police with a license plate number and make of the car.

“I think sometimes, people have other stuff going on and that could have been the last straw for some reason,” Canter said. “I have a lot of guy friends — I am a gamer and I have never had a guy hit a woman before and even think that’s OK.”

Canter said the suspect landed several punches and drove off laughing. So far, police have not made an arrest.

