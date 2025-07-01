Stranger steps in to help Orlando man after lawn equipment stolen

By Meghan Moriarty

Click here for updates on this story

MELBOURNE, Florida (WESH) — An Orange County man said nearly $10,000 worth of lawn care equipment was stolen from outside his home.

Kyle Lukowski, 32, has physical and intellectual limitations because of complications from birth. His mother, Jennifer Sexton, said he was starting to build his clientele for a lawn care company. Then, the alleged theft happened June 13 on Lee Road in Orlando.

“This is his livelihood, and to believe that somebody could steal this from somebody who’s worked so hard all his life to get what he has and the things he’s had to go through from the brain damage and all,” Sexton said.

But some of that bad news started to turn around.

On Monday, Lukowski and his mother drove to Melbourne after getting word that a business owner wanted to give him a brand-new trailer.

“It makes it all worthwhile. It makes the hard work and the dedication to see people that really, really deserve it and appreciate it. It really goes a long way,” Shawn Beck of A.T.H. Trailer Sales and Repairs said.

While he didn’t know Lukowski before this, Beck said he plans to keep in contact with him.

“It took me a minute to think about what happened,” Lukowski said. “But it’s done and over with. I got me a new trailer, and I hope it stays with me for good.”

With the help of some neighbors, he’s also been able to temporarily borrow lawn equipment and hopes to be back in business full time soon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.