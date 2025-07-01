Police seize 62 pounds of meth, arrest 2 following traffic stop

By Tim Fang

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — Police in San Jose have arrested two people on probation and have seized drugs, cash and other items following a traffic stop in South San Jose last week.

Officers said Tuesday that the department’s Street Crimes Unit pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle on the 6100 block of San Ignacio Avenue on Thursday. During the stop, police located 44-year-old Michael Mendoza and 38-year-old Anita Quiroz, who were determined to be on probation.

A probation search of the vehicle yielded several items, including a stolen disabled person parking placard, stolen documents, stolen credit cards and illegal narcotics, police said.

Officers also conducted a probation search of a hotel room linked to the suspects.

During the hotel search, officers said they found 62 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of heroin and evidence of narcotics sales. The search also yielded a loaded and unregistered handgun, $28,000 in cash, burglary tools and evidence of identity theft documents.

Mendoza and Quiroz were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of illegal narcotics sales and possession, firearm possession, stolen vehicle and identity theft.

Jail records show Mendoza is being held without bail, with a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.