MTD and Teamsters continue negotiations in hopes of avoiding strike

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-July first is when the Metropolitan Transit District and Teamsters had hoped to reach a new contract agreement.

July is the start of the fiscal new year for most businesses, but negotiations have yet to pay dividends.

A 24 extension avoided a strike on Tuesday, but a strike could begin at midnight Wednesday if mediation is not successful.

Representatives are negotiating with a mediator offsite and chose not to comment in time for this report.

They are at odds over wages, and benefits at a time when COVID funding is running out.

Some people at the Santa Barbara Transit Center shared their concerns, including a social worker who takes the bus 5 days a week.

"I would be highly impacted I'd have to pay I think, I don't even know what it would be like to catch an Uber or a Lift ,assuming that would be the only transportation to get to work, and it's upwards of $30 sometimes," said Katie Hughes," as opposed to 85 cents if you are disabled."

Education First exchange students waited for the bus to take them home from class and activities downtown.

Their host families count on them taking the bus.

The buses usually have about 15 thousand users a day with locals and visitors to Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

The strike could come at a busy time for tourism as well.

Pacific Crest Hotel had plenty of people checking in for the long holiday week.

Those with plans to enjoy a Fourth of July holiday in Santa Barbara may want to use public transportation to get around.

Without buses tourists are likely to see more cars on the road.

Your News Channel will have more on buses and holiday travel tonight on the news.