House explosion in Baltimore leaves 3 displaced

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A house explosion in Baltimore County early Tuesday morning destroyed one home and damaged another, leaving a family of three displaced, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The explosion happened around 2 a.m. along Callo Lane in Rosedale. Baltimore County fire crews arrived to find debris that was still in flames.

Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon said crews determined that the explosion caused the home to collapse. Around 4 a.m., the fire department said the fire was under control.

Aftermath of Rosedale house explosion

Daylight revealed the aftermath of the explosion. Debris covered the street, including a large piece of a window that flew from the home and landed across the street. Shattered glass and other debris littered the area.

Fire investigators remained at the scene into the morning, pulling apart wreckage and checking for hot spots. Smoke was still visible from the rubble just before sunrise.

No injuries were reported.

Dixon said that while there was a car in the driveway, the department was working to confirm reports that the residents of the home were traveling and are safe.

Neighbors jolted awake

Neighbors told WJZ they were jolted awake by the explosion.

“It was close to 2 a.m. and all of a sudden I heard this huge bam, and I saw orange light flash from my window,” one woman said. “I was so confused. I went out in the hallway and asked, like, what happened? And my mom came out as well. She looked at the bathroom window and she realized that the neighbor’s house was on fire. So we all started panicking. I called 911.”

Her family acted quickly to get everyone out safely.

“My sisters and my mom carried my grandma out because she was disabled, she couldn’t walk out herself, and then we all came out to the front lawn.”

The home next door caught fire as well. Flames reached the roof, forcing a family of three to evacuate.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

