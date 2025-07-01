Former UFC fighter Ben Askren recovering from double lung transplant after ‘sudden’ bout of pneumonia

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Former UFC fighter Ben Askren is recovering from a double lung transplant, his wife said on Monday.

Askren had been in hospital with severe lung damage caused by a sudden bout of pneumonia during which he spent time on life support, Amy Askren wrote.

After weeks of waiting for a donor, Amy wrote on Facebook that the 40-year-old had finally undergone a lung transplant.

“We are forever thankful to the donor and his family. This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift,” Amy wrote. “It still doesn’t feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just 5 weeks ago. So much can change so quickly.

“Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own.”

Earlier this month, Askren had been admitted to hospital with severe pneumonia, Amy wrote, and a donation page was organized to help fund his medical treatment.

Nine days later, Amy wrote that Askren was still on a ventilator but that the doctors had “been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands.”

Askren was later placed on the transplant list, Amy said on June 24. There were positive signs though, with his wife saying she saw him mouthing the word “coffee” despite not being able to have it. Then, Askren finally had his operation.

“I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now,” Amy wrote. “I can’t wait to tell Ben all about It. I’m hopeful that in coming weeks Ben will be able to give the next update, but hopefully he will wait until the drugs wear off.”

Askren retired from mixed martial arts in 2019 with a 19-2 record and one no-contest.

He fought three times in the UFC, winning once and losing twice.

He also was an accomplished wrestler, with two NCAA titles to his name and an appearance at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing for the United States.

After his MMA career came to an end, Askren fought Jake Paul in a boxing match in 2021, losing by technical knockout in the first round.

Paul said after his most recent fight against Julio César Chávez Jr. on June 29 that he is planning to donate to help pay for Askren’s medical bills.

