DUI arrest yields several cases worth of empty beer cans in vehicle

By Carlos E. Castañeda

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — A traffic stop in Sonoma County of a suspected drunk driver resulted in an arrest and an eye-popping look at how the vehicle was seemingly the spot for prolific beer drinking.

In a social media post, the Cotati Police Department said that on Sunday evening, officers observed a driver of an older model Nissan Xterra struggling to stay in the traffic lane. After officers pulled the vehicle over, they noticed the driver had an open container of alcohol in the cup holder, police said.

After conducting field sobriety tests, it was determined that the driver registered a .25% blood alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit, police said. The driver also had a suspended license from a prior DUI conviction, the department said.

Officers searched the unidentified driver’s Xterra and found more than 70 empty beer cans inside, which officers arranged on the vehicle’s hood to document the evidence.

The driver was arrested for DUI and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

“We want to remind everyone that drinking and driving is not worth it!” Cotati police said on the social media post. “The outcome could have been much worse had our officers not stopped the driver. “

