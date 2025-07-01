‘Don’t believe he missed a day’: Oklahoma town honors beloved carhop who worked at Sonic for 40 years

By Andrew Paredes

KINGFISHER, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The town of Kingfisher celebrated its “limeade legend” on Monday, honoring a man who has brought community members their Sonic food and drinks for the past 40 years.

Justin Waggoner has Kingfisher’s heart, because he has been feeding them for four decades as their Sonic carhop.

“I just go one day at a time,” said Waggoner. “I am very happy they all came out to see me.”

Now, Waggoner is ready to retire, and the town is showing its love.

“That is a gift when you can find any employee that will stay loyal and true, and Justin has been exactly that gift,” said Shauna Rupp, director of the Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce.

Waggoner, a town staple, even put smiles on faces on his final day of work, carrying orders out to vehicles one last time.

“I don’t believe he missed a day (throughout) all the time he was here. He was (always) five minutes early. You can count on him being here, count on his smiling face and great service,” said Tony Summerall, former general manager of the Kingfisher Sonic.

With gifts, cake and balloons, Kingfisher did what it does best—threw a party.

Friends showered Waggoner with gifts, trophies and desserts. They said they will remember him as someone who taught them how to treat people with kindness.

“Basically, how to handle people (and how to) deal with people—always make them happy and make them smile,” Summerall said.

He is also someone who always goes the extra mile.

“He taught me how to make a cherry limeade wrong, because he puts a lot of cherries in it, and you’re supposed to only put one, but that is something that customers look forward to,” Macy Eminger, a former carhop and assistant manager of the Sonic, said.

So, what does the man of the hour plan to do now? He said he plans to spend more time doing what he loves.

“I’m still going to sing in the choir. I’m still going to bowl,” Waggoner said.

He will continue to do the things he loves with who he loves: his three cats, Alvin, Simon and Theodore.

“I’m still (going to) love to live,” Waggoner said.

