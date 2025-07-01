Couple find rock worth $15,000 in Bodifi’s annual hunt

By Rett Nelson

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Austin and Zoe Prestwich are the winners of the grand prize-winning rock in a scavenger hunt sponsored by Bodifi.

The Ammon couple were awarded $15,000 after finding the rock in the business’s fifth annual rock hunt. They found it on June 21 around 10:30 a.m. in Rexburg near Albertson’s after looking for it for about a week.

“It was behind some offices there along the river,” Zoe tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It was tucked away under a tree branch.”

It was one of four rocks hidden somewhere in eastern Idaho. The amount each rock was worth varied, depending on whether participants were wearing the official Bodifi rock hunt t-shirt and whether it was a group or an individual.

The rock hunt began on June 11. A couple identified only as Tanner and Aubrey on Bodifi’s Facebook page found the first small rock at Beaver Dick Park west of Rexburg that day. They won the full amount of $1,500 because they were wearing the shirt.

Whitney and Nicole found the second small rock at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls on June 12. Tanner and Bailey found the third small rock on June 14 at Rigby South Park.

The hunt for the fourth large rock got underway on Monday, June 16. The Prestwich’s had participated in the hunt before and won a cash prize on two other occasions for finding small rocks. In 2022, the couple won $5,000 in a separate treasure hunt sponsored by Anderson Hicks Group.

Initially, the Prestwich’s thought the grand prize rock in Bodifi’s fifth annual hunt was hidden along the greenbelt in Idaho Falls. By Friday, the rock still hadn’t been found.

“It wasn’t until Friday that I decided it was in Rexburg,” Austin says. “On Saturday morning, we got ready to go and were there at the Teton River at 8 a.m. when the first clue dropped.”

It was the final day of the hunt and Bodifi released a clue every hour on June 21. Austin says there were 100 other people in the vicinity that day and he considered giving up at one point.

“Five minutes before he found it, I got a call from him saying people are going crazy looking for this rock. He said, ‘I might as well just go back to the car and give up because it’s too crazy for me!’” Zoe says.

Five minutes later, Austin called his wife to tell her he found it.

“I was shocked, honestly,” Austin says in hindsight. “It wasn’t as concealed as I expected. I found the directions on the last clue we’d gotten and I looked down and there it was underneath the branch.”

They haven’t decided how they’re going to use the money, but Austin says they’re considering using it to finish the basement in their house.

The Prestwich’s have enjoyed the experience of getting outside with their two kids and exploring areas of eastern Idaho they wouldn’t have gone otherwise.

They’re grateful to Bodifi for providing a fun experience for families to participate in.

They plan to participate in next year’s hunt, as long as they’re welcome.

In a video posted on Bodifi’s Facebook page, marketing director Ethan Pabst congratulates the couple. He expresses appreciation to everyone who participated and says they’re excited for next year’s hunt.

