Breaking down Trump’s big bill, VA morale, polar explorer: Catch up on the day’s stories

5 things

1️⃣ TRUMP’s BIG BILL

Seniors, students, taxpayers, children, parents, low-income Americans and just about everyone else will be affected by President Donald Trump’s massive tax and spending bill that is being hashed out on Capitol Hill. We broke down what you need to know. ➕ The Senate passed the megabill after Vice President JD Vance broke a tie.

2️⃣ ‘SENSE OF DOOM’

Morale has plunged among doctors and nurses at Veterans Affairs hospitals across the US amid hiring freezes and fears of layoffs. Workers said they’re running short of supplies — and they’re worried these conditions are drying up the pipeline for future talent.

3️⃣ POLAR EXPLORER

In one of the coldest places on Earth, Alan Chambers searched for an invisible threat. He’s teaming up with climate scientists to see if microplastics and nanoplastics have reached some of the most remote corners of the planet. Answers are just emerging.

4️⃣ SMART TECH

AlphaBot 2 wants to beat humans at their own game. Thanks to embodied artificial intelligence, it has the ability to understand instructions. The robot knows how to play dice — and eventually it could make you tea and do your dishes.

5️⃣ BRIDAL STYLE

Veils are one of the oldest elements of the wedding ensemble, dating at least as far back as Ancient Greece. Here’s why they remain a staple accessory for even the most modern brides.

Watch this

🏢 Building the future: Researchers and students are exploring the potential of biodesign. By blending science, design and technology they’re developing building materials that could be grown — with properties like self-coloring and healing.

Top headlines

Judge tells jurors to continue deliberating in Combs trial after they reached partial verdict

Trump says DOGE is a monster that may ‘go back and eat Elon’

Mamdani clinches NYC Democratic primary while Trump threatens arrest if he resists ICE as mayor

$1.19 million

💸 That’s how much the New York Mets are paying Bobby Bonilla each year even though he hasn’t played a professional baseball game in more than two decades.

Check this out

🍷 Boozy battles: Typically, a glass of wine is something to be savored — except in one quiet town in northern Spain, where it’s used as ammunition.

Quotable

💬 Highs and lows: The former coach on “The Voice UK” shared some personal details about her breast cancer battle and thanked her caregivers, family and friends for their support.

Quiz time

President Donald Trump toured a migrant detention center in Florida. What is its nickname?

﻿A. “Everglades Stockade”

B. “DeSantis Detention”

C. “Alligator Alcatraz”

D. “Sunshine Slammer”

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

⛽ Road trip! Drivers won’t need to break the bank to fill their gas tanks this Fourth of July weekend. Prices are expected to average between $3.10 and $3.15 per gallon nationally, according to GasBuddy. That’s down sharply from last year and the cheapest gas for the summer holiday since at least 2021.

Thanks for reading

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The compound, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” is located on a remote airstrip surrounded by swamp and predators.

