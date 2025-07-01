5 things to know for July 1: Trump megabill, Israel-Gaza, ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ Idaho shooting, Hurricane data

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — Turkish police have detained four cartoonists for drawing a cartoon that was published in the political satire magazine LeMan. The image shows what appears to be a Muslim man and a Jewish man, both with wings and halos, shaking hands as bombs fall below them. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Istanbul, claiming the cartoon was a depiction of the Prophet Mohammed and Moses. Some even kicked down the doors of the magazine’s office. Although LeMan said the cartoon did not depict the Islamic prophet, it apologized to readers who may have been offended.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1. Trump megabill

The Senate spent all day and night in a marathon voting session on President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic agenda bill. The vote-a-rama, which is still ongoing this morning, has provided an opportunity for Republicans to make adjustments to the package — and for Democrats to put the GOP on notice about certain aspects of the bill that are unpopular with voters. Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” would lower federal taxes and infuse more money into the Pentagon and border security agencies. It would also downsize safety-net programs, like Medicaid and food stamps, and according to the Congressional Budget Office, add nearly $3.3 trillion to the deficit over a decade. President Trump wants to sign the bill by July 4, but it still needs to receive approval in the Senate before passing through the House again.

2. Israel-Gaza

Monday was another deadly day in Gaza. At least 41 people were killed and 75 others injured when an Israeli airstrike hit a seaside cafe in Gaza City. The Al-Baqa cafe was a popular spot for students, journalists and remote workers to hang out because it offered views of the Mediterranean coast and internet access. Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of Al-Shifa hospital, said most of the casualties were women and children. Journalists on the scene said freelance journalist Ismail Abu Hatab was also among the dead. The Israel Defense Forces told CNN that the incident was “under review.”

3. ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

President Trump plans to fly to Florida today to visit the site of the state’s forthcoming ICE detention center. Nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” the temporary camp will soon house 5,000 migrants in tents on a little-used airstrip in the Everglades. Plans to build the facility have been met with fierce criticism from immigrant and environmental advocacy groups, many of whom took part in a protest over the weekend. “It’s just not going to work, especially in the middle of summer, in the Everglades,” said Thomas Kennedy, spokesman for the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “It’s actually quite cruel and inhumane, and I think it’s designed that way.” CNN previously reported that fewer than 10% of migrants booked into ICE custody since October have been convicted of serious crimes like murder, assault, rape or robbery. More than 75% had no conviction other than an immigration or traffic-related offense. Several migrants have also died in ICE custody this year.

4. Idaho shooting

The two firefighters who were fatally shot on Sunday while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, have been identified. Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, worked for the Kootenai County Fire and Rescue for 17 years. Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, served with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department for more than 28 years. Dave Tysdal, 47, an engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, was also injured in the shooting. He’s currently in critical condition after undergoing two surgeries. Authorities also confirmed the identity of the suspect in the firefighter ambush. Wess Roley, 20, allegedly set a brush fire on Canfield Mountain before opening fire on first responders. Roley had no criminal history and his motive remains unknown. He was found dead at the scene and appears to have shot himself.

5. Hurricane data

The Department of Defense plans to cease sharing satellite data that is crucial for hurricane forecasting on July 31, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. The data comes from a tool that examines tropical storms and hurricanes and reveals where the strongest rain bands and winds are likely to be and how they are shifting. The Defense Department’s rationale for cutting off this service reportedly has to do with cybersecurity concerns about the way the data is transmitted to NOAA and NASA. However, the decision has caused an uproar among meteorologists and public officials. The Atlantic hurricane season, which is forecast to be an unusually active one, lasts until November 30.

GET ‘5 THINGS’ IN YOUR INBOX

If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

Breakfast browse

No longer welcome

Members of the British rap punk duo Bob Vylan will not be able to visit the US anytime soon following their controversial performance at a UK music festival this past weekend.

Who’s calling, please?

Researchers have been trying to determine the source of a strange radio signal that astronomers in Australia picked up last year.

Harried by fame

Actress Olivia Munn (“X-Men: Apocalypse”) recently revealed she suffers from a health condition that not many people know about.

Celebrating 50 years of music

Lynyrd Skynyrd has released a double live album and concert film that features the last performance of founder Gary Rossington

‘Let’s have some fun’

Comedian Adam Sandler plans to kick off a new comedy tour in more than 30 cities this fall.

TODAY’S NUMBER

154 million

That’s about how many children’s deaths have been prevented by routine vaccines over the past 50 years, a new study shows.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Hell has frozen over a second time. Look, but Elon Musk is right about this. He’s got it exactly right. The idea of borrowing $3.5 trillion on the nation’s credit card in order to be able to give tax breaks to the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg is financially nuts. It’s terrible for our country.”

— Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, on finding common ground with billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk about their shared objections to President Trump’s megabill.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Craving a ‘third place?’

Starbucks is redesigning its stores to encourage customers to sit and stay for a while. Will it work?

﻿Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.