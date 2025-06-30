Skip to Content
Warm Tuesday, slight cooling

today at 3:29 pm
Published 2:51 pm

Temperatures briefly cool into the high 60s and low 70s Tuesday for the first day of July.

A weak low pressure system is in northern California is moving south through Wednesday.

That will cause our temperatures here to decrease slightly through midweek.

Temperatures are set up to remain near or just below normal with the afternoon clearing pattern to continue for most cities alongside mild onshore winds this week.

Slight warming and clearing arrives for some areas this holiday weekend.

Early data shows potential for our first heatwave of the summer late next week.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12.

