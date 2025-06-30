Hundreds honor fallen Milwaukee Officer Corder in solemn procession

By Mariana La Roche & Kendall Keys

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A funeral procession with hundreds of first responders escorted fallen Milwaukee police Officer Kendall Corder from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office.

Family, officers and medical personnel solemnly paid respects as Corder’s casket was placed into the ambulance.

The procession went past several tributes from the Milwaukee Fire and Police Department on overpasses along I-94 heading into downtown Milwaukee.

Corder, 32, died at Froedert Hospital Sunday evening. He was killed in the line of duty while responding to a report of shots fired near North 24th Place and West Garfield Avenue Thursday.

Fellow first responders and strangers attended the procession to honor and pay their respects to Corder.

“This is the second or third time that I’ve had to do this,” Pamela Palmer said, “I just want to, you know, just be able to be in the present now, to really just feel it and just continue to pray. Hopefully things will, you know, lighten up a little bit on the officers because they are here to protect us.”

Milwaukee firefighters paid tribute to Corder by hoisting a massive American flag from an engine. Paramedics carried Corder in honor of recognizing his dedication to Milwaukee.

“We work every day in the streets of Milwaukee with our partners on the Milwaukee Fire Department and all of law enforcement. You just feel helpless at this moment. And this is something we can do to try to let them know that, you know, we’re here with them. Even in this terrible time, we’re here with them,” Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Aaron Lipski said.

Milwaukee police said Corder and another officer, Christopher McCray, 29, were ambushed. The officers were struck and not able to return fire.

Officer McCray sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released Saturday around noon from the hospital.

Milwaukee police arrested 22-year-old Tremaine Jones Friday around 2:15 a.m. for allegedly ambushing two police officers in an alley Thursday night. He’s in the Milwaukee County Jail awaiting charges.

