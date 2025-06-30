Empowering Pathways: 5th Annual HBCU Counselors & Student Advocates Summit Returns to Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

June 30, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready, Houston—education, empowerment, and HBCU excellence are taking center stage once again! The Houston HBCU Alumni Association (HHBCUAA) is set to host its highly anticipated 5th Annual “Counselors & Student Advocates Summit” on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Marriott South at Hobby Airport, located at 9100 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX 77017. This FREE community-driven event, complete with lunch and light snacks, promises to ignite passion, expand partnerships, and push forward the mission of empowering the next generation through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). 👉 Register now at hhbcuaa.org

✨ The 2025 Theme: “The HBCU Experience: A Path to Empowerment, Excellence, and Identity” This year’s summit aims to further solidify the vital role HBCUs play in shaping leaders, nurturing Black excellence, and preserving cultural identity. It’s not just a meeting—it’s a movement. 🎓 Who Should Attend? • School counselors • Student advocates • Community education partners • Anyone passionate about HBCU representation and recruitment This inspiring summit serves as a direct line between student influencers and the vast network of alumni from more than 50+ Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the United States. The purpose? Simple—but mighty: • 🔗 Promote HBCUs to area students through partnerships with staff and student-focused organizations • 📚 Educate counselors on the latest HBCU admissions trends and recruitment updates • 🚌 Position the Annual HBCU College Fair as a citywide field trip staple for Houston-area schools 💡 Why It Matters While today’s students are bombarded with college options, the unique value of HBCUs must be front and center. That’s where HHBCUAA steps in—acting as both a beacon of legacy and a launchpad for academic dreams. The Summit reinforces the critical role of HBCUs in offering not just an education, but an experience rooted in identity, cultural pride, and community uplift. 🏛 About HHBCUAA The Houston HBCU Alumni Association, Incorporated is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit powered by dedicated alumni and supporters. This coalition champions the legacies of HBCUs, striving to: • Raise awareness within the Greater Houston community • Promote recruitment and enrollment in HBCUs • Celebrate the excellence of Black higher education With unwavering commitment and grassroots passion, HHBCUAA continues to open doors, shatter barriers, and build bridges between young minds and historic Black institutions.

📣 Final Call: Join the Movement Whether you’re a counselor seeking the best tools for your students, an advocate ready to champion equity in education, or simply a proud alum looking to pay it forward—this Summit is for YOU. Come connect, engage, and help shape futures. 📅 Friday, July 11, 2025 📍 Marriott South at Hobby Airport, Houston ⏰ 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 💵 Free Admission | Snacks + Lunch Provided 🌐 Register Today: hhbcuaa.org 📧 Questions? Contact: houstonhbcualumniassociation@yahoo.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.