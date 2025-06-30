A Legacy of Excellence: MD Anderson Earns Sixth Magnet Designation with Distinction—Setting a New Gold Standard in Oncology Nursing

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 30, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a resounding affirmation of dedication, innovation, and world-class care, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has once again proven why it stands among the elite in global health care. On June 24, 2025, MD Anderson achieved its sixth Magnet designation—and for the first time, received the coveted Magnet with Distinction honor from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), placing it among only 26 organizations worldwide to reach such a milestone. This isn’t just another accolade. It’s a monumental recognition of a nursing culture that radiates excellence at every level—grounded in compassion, elevated by science, and driven by purpose. What Is Magnet with Distinction? Often described as the “gold standard” in nursing, Magnet status is awarded to hospitals that meet rigorous standards for quality patient care, nursing excellence, and innovations in professional nursing practice. Earning Magnet with Distinction means MD Anderson not only met but exceeded the benchmarks that define the top tier of patient-focused institutions. In short, they didn’t just pass—they soared. A Nursing Powerhouse in Action Home to more than 5,300 nurses, MD Anderson has cultivated a team that is not only academically prepared but passionately engaged. The appraisal team spotlighted: • A highly credentialed staff with a large percentage of board-certified nurses • Exceptionally high levels of nurse engagement and satisfaction • A remarkably low turnover rate of 8%—nearly unheard of in modern health care “It’s a direct result of our collective dedication to advancing nursing practice, supporting professional growth, and promoting exceptional patient-centered outcomes,” said Kim Slusser, Chief Nursing Officer ad interim. A Culture That Nurtures Innovation Since its last Magnet designation in 2020, MD Anderson hasn’t just rested on its laurels—it’s innovated. The launch of the Meyers Institute for Oncology Nursing has transformed how nursing education, career development, and well-being are approached. Programs like the Wheeler Nurse Leadership Academy are cultivating leaders who don’t just follow industry trends—they set them. From leading-edge research administration to integrating emerging technologies into practice, MD Anderson nurses are at the center of transformational care. Leadership That Champions Excellence “Magnet designation exemplifies sustained excellence in nursing practice and a culture of professional governance,” said Rosanna Morris, MD Anderson’s Chief Operating Officer. “As a nurse by training, I am continually amazed by our nurses’ commitment to our overall mission.” And that mission is more than just treating cancer—it’s about healing people. A Presidential Salute Dr. Peter WT Pisters, President of MD Anderson, offered a message of deep gratitude: “This tremendous honor reflects what we know to be true—MD Anderson nurses are among the best in the world. Maintaining the highest standards of care and practice affirms our abiding commitment to a culture where nursing excellence is a defining factor.” Why This Matters to Houston—and the World For Houston Style Magazine readers and residents of the Gulf South region, this honor is more than symbolic. It means that right here at home, patients receive care guided by the best-trained, most compassionate, and forward-thinking nursing professionals in the world. Final Word: A Symbol of Strength and Spirit Magnet status is more than a badge—it’s a promise. A promise that every patient, every family member, and every Houstonian can count on the best possible care, powered by excellence and rooted in humanity. So here’s to the nurses—the quiet giants behind every success story. Your light doesn’t just shine—it illuminates a global path for compassionate, life-saving care. 📌 To learn more about MD Anderson’s nursing programs and career opportunities, visit mdanderson.org

