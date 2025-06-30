5 things to know for June 30: Idaho shooting, Trump bill, US-Canada, Iran, escaped inmates

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department has reportedly fired at least three prosecutors involved in criminal cases tied to the 2021 US Capitol riot. In recent months, the DOJ has also terminated employees who worked on prosecutions against President Donald Trump and demoted many career supervisors who were seen as insufficiently loyal to the president.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Idaho shooting

Two firefighters were killed and a third was injured on Sunday when they came under attack while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. “It’s clear to me that this fire was set intentionally to draw us in,” one firefighter said while calling for help. Residents were asked to shelter in place as hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement converged on the area to look for the gunman. Then on Sunday night, a deceased man was found on Canfield Mountain with a firearm nearby, and the shelter in place order was lifted. The man is believed to have started the fire before shooting at the responding firefighters, the Kootenai County sheriff said.

2. Vote-a-rama

The Senate’s marathon voting session on President Trump’s sweeping agenda bill is expected to begin at 9 a.m. today. During the session, known as a vote-a-rama, lawmakers may offer as many amendments to the bill as they want to vote on. Only after that’s finished can a final vote on the bill be held. Over the weekend, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis announced that he would not be seeking reelection next year. Tillis is one of only two Republicans who voted against advancing the tax and spending cuts package, citing concerns about the impact that cuts to Medicaid would have on his constituents. On his social media site, Trump called Tillis’ decision “Great News!”

3. US-Canada trade

In a bid to restart trade negotiations with the Trump administration, Canada announced on Sunday that it will rescind its digital services tax. Set to take effect today, it would have taxed online services from large tech companies, such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft — retroactive to 2022. On Friday, President Trump canceled trade talks between the two nations and blamed the tax, saying it was “a direct and blatant attack” on the US. Following its latest tax decision, the Canadian government said Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump had decided to resume trade talks “with a view towards agreeing on a deal by July 21, 2025.”

4. Iran

US strikes on Iran last week fell short of causing total damage to its nuclear program, and the Islamic Republic could start enriching uranium “in a matter of months,” according to the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog. Rafael Grossi’s comments on CBS Sunday appear to support an early assessment from the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency, first reported by CNN, which suggested the US strikes did not destroy the core components of Iran’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months. President Trump decried the CNN story and has claimed the US attack set Tehran’s ambitions back by decades.

5. Escaped inmates

Authorities have captured another inmate who escaped from a New Orleans jail on May 16. Antoine Massey, 33, a serial escapee who was most recently charged with vehicle theft and domestic abuse involving strangulation, was arrested Friday in a rental property just miles from the Orleans Justice Center where he and nine other inmates made their brazen getaway. In the weeks since they fled, the police have arrested nine of the fugitives. Derrick Groves, the last remaining escapee, is still on the run. Groves was convicted of killing two people in 2018 and later pleaded guilty to battery of a corrections officer. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Fox News sued

The $787 million lawsuit stems from a dispute between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Trump over the timing of a phone call during LA’s recent immigration protests.

Bey is safe!

Singer Beyoncé had to briefly stop the show in Houston after her “flying” car prop experienced a mishap in midair.

No biting, sir

Actress Alicia Hannah-Kim called the police to a fan convention in Washington and accused one of her “Cobra Kai” co-stars of assaulting her.

A forest returns

Underwater forests of crayweed are slowly being restored off Australia’s southeastern coast after disappearing in the 1980s, likely due to dumped sewage.

Blue screen goes bye bye

Microsoft’s infamous “blue screen of death,” which would appear on computer monitors whenever Windows users experienced “unexpected restarts,” will soon be retired.

TODAY’S NUMBER

110,000

That’s how many Russian troops have amassed near the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. Russian forces have been trying to capture the area for almost a year.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“You can put any lipstick you want on this pig, but it’s still a pig.”

— Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, on President Trump’s massive policy bill.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Despite a heat wave, massive crowds protested the Hungarian government’s anti-LGBTQ legislation during Budapest Pride over the weekend.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.