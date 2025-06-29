Start your week smart: Legalizing marijuana, Trump’s bill, Bezos-Sanchez wedding, Fourth of July, Oasis tour

By Andrew Torgan, Daniel Wine, Meghan Pryce, CNN

(CNN) — No more looking back in anger for Noel and Liam Gallagher: the Oasis frontmen are kicking off a reunion tour starting this Friday. It’s been 15 years since the squabbling siblings split, ending one of the most successful musical acts of the 1990s. If “War Pigs” is more your speed, Ozzy Osbourne and the original Black Sabbath lineup are getting back on stage for the first time in two decades for one final, thunderous show in Birmingham, England, on Saturday.

🌿 In recent years, dozens of US states have decriminalized marijuana, making it accessible for adult medical or recreational use.

Nearly six in 10 Americans support the legalization of recreational weed, a 2024 Pew Research Center survey found.

Backers are urging the Department of Justice to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug to a less-restricted Schedule III, although that process could take years.

1️⃣ Cannabis campaign: When he was a presidential candidate last year, Donald Trump vowed to decriminalize marijuana. One group is trying to sway him by airing ads around the White House and Mar-a-Lago.

2️⃣ Health concerns: Marijuana use dramatically increases the risk of dying from heart attacks and stroke, a large new study found. Weed users may also develop cardiac arrhythmias or uncontrollable vomiting, and often have more heavy metals in their bodies. Marijuana is also extremely dangerous to the fetus in the womb, and later childhood development.

3️⃣ THC on the rise: With alcohol use declining, the time is right for a THC beverage boom. The Texas governor just vetoed a bill that would ban all products containing the psychoactive ingredient.

4️⃣ Kids and pot: A legal loophole is allowing children on social media to see enticing ads for marijuana with potentially dangerous consequences, experts say. Teens in Canada are embracing edibles.

5️⃣ The other extreme: Thailand was the first country in Asia to legalize marijuana, but things didn’t go as planned. And here’s what it’s like inside the Singapore prison where people face execution for supplying cannabis.

• Senate votes to move forward on Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill,’ though measure’s fate remains in question

• UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran could again begin enriching uranium in ‘matter of months’

• What happened at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

Monday

It’s International Asteroid Day, marking what is believed to be the planet’s largest asteroid impact in recorded history. The Tunguska event was a massive explosion over the Siberian region of Russia on July 30, 1908, estimated to have flattened nearly a half-million acres.

Tuesday

A new law in Iowa that removes gender identity protections from the state’s civil rights code goes into effect. The law creates explicit legal definitions of female and male based on reproductive organs at birth, rejecting the idea that a person can transition to another gender.

July 1 is also Canada Day.

Thursday

If you’re planning a July 4th weekend road trip and live in a big city, July 3 will be the worst day to leave town, with heavy traffic expected in large metro areas, according to transportation data provider INRIX.

Friday

Happy Fourth of July! In addition to parades and fireworks displays, Joey Chestnut returns to Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest after being banned last year for striking a deal with a plant-based food company. Chestnut once ate a world record 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2021, and he consumed 83 in a made-for-streaming showdown against rival Takeru Kobayashi last year.

Photos of the week

Sports + entertainment

👀 At a glance

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday and, if you are a tennis fan, you’ll likely notice a big change. For the first time in its 148-year history, Wimbledon will be removing line judges from all of its courts during the tournament. The All England Club announced last October that from the 2025 championships onwards, electronic line calling will replace the line judges who call “out” or “fault” during a match after it was successfully tested last year.

The Tour de France — the biggest event in cycling — starts Saturday. The 112th edition of the race will begin in Lille, France, and end on Sunday, July 27, in Paris. Last year, riders crossed the finish line in Nice due to the Olympic Games.

📺 TV + streaming

CNN’s “The Fourth in America,” featuring star-studded performances and fireworks shows from across the country, will celebrate the 249th anniversary of the United States’ independence on Friday from 7 p.m. ET to 1 a.m. ET. Now in its fifth year, the special will feature musical performances from headliner Noah Kahan, along with Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Sting, Nelly, Counting Crows, Timbaland … and many others.

🍿 In theaters

What do dinosaurs and zombies have in common? They never die … at least not in Hollywood. Take “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” which opens on Wednesday in the hopes of taking a big bite out of the holiday weekend box office. “Rebirth” — the seventh installment of the series that began with the 1993 release of “Jurassic Park” — stars Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali as members of a secret expedition to extract dinosaur DNA. Keep in mind, these characters appear to be fully aware of the events that occurred in the first six movies, yet still seem surprised by what they find … and that it’s far more dangerous than they expected. Really?

Quiz time

