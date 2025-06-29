Shohei Ohtani throws fastest pitch of MLB career in third mound start for Los Angeles Dodgers

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Shohei Ohtani threw the fastest pitch of his MLB career on Saturday as he continued his return to the mound with two innings during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 9-5 defeat to the Kansas City Royals.

Making just his third start as a pitcher for the Dodgers, Ohtani threw a fastball to Vinnie Pasquantino on an 0-2 count that clocked in at 101.7 mph and was grounded into a double play by the first baseman. The Japanese two-way superstar couldn’t contain his smile as he walked back to the dugout.

“It’s something that I don’t think I would have been able to do in a live BP (batting practice) setting, so it’s nice to be able to hit this velo and see how my body reacts,” he said afterward through interpreter Will Ireton, per MLB.com.

“I felt pretty good about being able to come back and pitch well, especially considering when I first had the surgery – the second time through was a lot better in terms of recovery than the first time through,” added Ohtani, who did not pitch in his record-breaking debut season for the Dodgers last year after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in 2023.

“Just talking to the doctor, he was very confident that I was able to come back at full form.”

Ohtani’s 101.7 mph was the Dodgers’ fastest of the season and the franchise’s second-fastest since the beginning of 2023. Four of the seven pitches which have clocked in at over 100 mph for the Dodgers this year were thrown by Ohtani on Saturday, according to MLB.com.

“There’s a little bit of stress, and that’s when you start seeing the hundreds and trying to bully guys,” said manager Dave Roberts, per MLB.com. “And I still thought the sweeper was good, the sinker was good, but no one knows himself better than he does. And so, again, today I thought he was still in control, and it was still good to see triple digits.”

While Saturday’s pitch was the fastest of his MLB career, Ohtani has previously dialed it up to 102 mph for Team Japan during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Remarkably, that pitch was also to Pasquantino.

“(Ohtani) keeps doing that to me,” said the Royals man on Saturday, per MLB.com. “I just saw the fastest pitches he’s ever thrown in his career – two of them are against me. His two hardest throws. I need to talk to him.”

The Japanese star allowed one hit to Bobby Witt Jr. and one walk to Maikel García during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium, before sending the Royals down one-two-three in the second. In total, he threw 27 pitches, 20 of which were strikes, and struck out one batter – Jac Caglianone.

At the plate, he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

During his five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani had 86 starts on the mound, going 38-19 with an ERA 3.01.

