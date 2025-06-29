Netanyahu says ‘opportunities have opened up’ to free Gaza hostages following Iran operation

By Oren Liebermann and Tamar Michaelis, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “many opportunities have opened up” following Israel’s military operations in Iran, including the possibility of bringing home the remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Speaking at a Shin Bet security agency facility in southern Israel on Sunday, Netanyahu said, “As you probably know, many opportunities have opened up now following this victory. Firstly, to rescue the hostages. Of course, we will also need to solve the Gaza issue, defeat Hamas, but I believe we will accomplish both missions.”

Netanyahu’s comments mark one of the first times he has clearly prioritized the return of the hostages over the defeat of Hamas.

For months, Netanyahu has prioritized the defeat of Hamas in Gaza and talked about a “total victory.” At the beginning of May, he called defeating Hamas the “supreme objective,” not freeing the hostages.

His comments Sunday mark a potentially significant change in how he has talked about Israel’s goals in the war. He has repeatedly faced criticism from the families of hostages, opposition politicians and large segments of the Israeli public for not clearly placing the return of the hostages as Israel’s primary goal.

Reacting to his comments Sunday, the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters called for a single comprehensive deal to bring back all 50 hostages and end the fighting in Gaza.

“What is needed is release, not rescue. This difference of one word could mean the difference between salvation and loss for the hostages,” the forum said in a statement.

Elsewhere in his speech, Netanyahu also said “wider regional opportunities are opening up,” an apparent reference to efforts to expand the Abraham Accords that saw Israel normalize relations with several Gulf states.

Pressure builds for ceasefire

The comments by Netanyahu come amid increasing pressure on Israel from US President Donald Trump to make a ceasefire deal. Since the end of the conflict with Iran, negotiators have been pushing to restart stalled negotiations with Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu held a high-level meeting on Gaza Sunday evening, according to two Israeli sources, meeting with some of his closest advisers, including Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Defense Minister Israel Katz and others, to discuss the latest on Israel’s military operation in the Palestinian enclave.

Dermer is scheduled to hold meetings with the Trump administration in Washington, DC, on Monday.

Trump has made clear his desire to secure a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza and bring home the 50 hostages held by Hamas, at least 20 of whom are still alive.

In a post on social media early Sunday morning, Trump pushed Israel to “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!”

Trump had earlier thrown his support behind Netanyahu, calling his ongoing trial on corruption charges a “POLITICAL WITCH HUNT” – the second time the president had called for an end to the prosecution of the long-time Israeli leader.

With the conclusion of the operation in Iran – and Trump’s sudden foray into Israel’s legal system – Netanyahu has requested to postpone his upcoming trial sessions this week.

After twice rejecting the requests, the court granted the delay following a confidential session in which the judge said there had been a change to the “evidentiary structure” compared to the previous requests.

