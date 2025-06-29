2 killed in small plane crash in Capron, Illinois

By Todd Feurer

Click here for updates on this story

CAPRON, Illinois (WBBM) — Two people were killed in a small plane crash Saturday afternoon in Boone County in northern Illinois.

Boone County Sheriff Scott Yunk said, around 3:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a plane crash in a corn field near Capron and Blaine roads in Capron, Illinois, about 90 miles northwest of Chicago, near the Wisconsin state line.

When the first deputies arrived on scene, a farmer helped them locate the plane. Both people inside the plane were killed in the crash, but they have not yet been identified.

Yunk said it remains unclear where the plane took off, or where it was headed.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is investigating the crash, which involved a Vans RV-10 single-engine propeller plane.

The plane is registered in Grayslake, Illinois, about 45 miles east of Capron, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.