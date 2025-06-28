ICE: Hungarian national charged in Miami, South Beach murders was set to be deported before crimes

By Sheldon Fox, Rubén Rosario

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A Hungarian national who was set to be deported disabled his ankle monitor before he murdered two men in Miami-Dade County, triggering an investigation that led to his arrest, federal authorities said.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Zsolt Zsolyomi, and 66-year-old Carlos Alonso Villaquiran entering Villaquiran’s apartment unit at 1010 Pennsylvania Ave. in South Beach back, Nov. 1.

It’s likely this was the last time that the disabled Villaquiran was seen alive.

Miami Beach Police said Zsolyomi strangled the victim. His body was found face down in his bathtub on Nov. 21.

Police said Zsolyomi would strike again two months later, this time in Miami, where he murdered another man.

According to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he should have never been in the street and able to allegedly carry out a crime spree in the first place.

Police said Zsolyomi was seen out on the town partying on Halloween night, weeks before Villaquiran’s murder. Evidence video shows the suspect still wearing his ankle bracelet.

Investigators said the monitor was placed on him a month earlier by ICE officials while at the Krome Detention Center in West Miami-Dade.

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson wrote that in July of 2024, “Miami Beach Police arrested Zsolyomi for strong-arm robbery, [and] he was encountered by ICE” shortly thereafter.

Federal authorities said the Hungarian was in the U.S. illegally and scheduled to be deported, but in September, the ICE statement reads, “He was processed and then released” with the GPS monitor.

Days later, ICE officials said, the agency received a “tamper alert on Zsolyomi’s device,” and “he absconded.”

So, while considered a fugitive, he was out partying on Halloween, allegedly abusing his romantic partner, and later allegedly committing murder — not once, but twice — before he was finally arrested by City of Miami Police.

Zsolyomi’s trial is pending. His next court appearance is scheduled for September.

