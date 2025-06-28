Amateur Radio Field Day puts equipment to the test

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The annual Amateur Radio Field Day got underway in Chase Palm park on Saturday.

The weekend event that is open to the public is marking its 92nd year.

It allows the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club to made sure its equipment can communicate outside the area.

The club has been known to assist emergency officials when cell phone towers aren't not working.

Veterans, new operators and young people set up antennas to test the amateur radio system in the park.

Some of the technology goes back more than 100 years.

The field day continues on Sunday.

For more information visit https://sbarc.org