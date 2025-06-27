Two teens show off their prom dress creations made entirely out of Duck Tape

By Justin Hinton

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two valley teens decided to do a little something different in regards to prom dresses this year.

Vanessa Lei and Chloe Baird created their own unique designs as part of the Stuck at Prom scholarship contest put on by Duck Tape.

I went to Baird’s home to learn more about her dress. She said it took 27 rolls and 23 hours to complete. Even the flowers are made out of Duck Tape.

She describes herself as a creative person but this was a new experience for her.

Lei brought her dress to the Channel 13 studios. She said she was inspired by beach trips to California with her family.

Her friend helped wrap her in Duck Tape to make sure it fit.

I asked them both what happens with the dresses now.

“I want to keep it,” Lei said. “It’s a wonderful memory, and a lot of hard work went into it. I’m not sure where it will go. My closet doesn’t really have the space for it, but I’ll find a space for it.”

Baird said she might actually put hers to work.

“Use the bottom layer as a work mat of sorts, so if I want to paint, it won’t get anything like my mom’s nice tablecloth,” she said.

While the two girls didn’t advance in the contest, we still wanted to highlight their creativity.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.