Parents rally behind gay Catholic teacher who lost his job

By Aubry Killion

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A longtime Catholic school music teacher beloved by parents is out of a job, and he claims part of the reason is that he didn’t disclose he was living with his late husband.

Mark Richards taught at St. Francis Xavier for years. He says he is angry, especially because his husband died two years ago, and teaching is his life.

“It’s just a stab in the back,” Richards said. “I was stunned. It’s just a sad reality that this is the world we live in today. It’s heartbreaking I enjoyed teaching at this school I loved those kids.”

Richards said after finding out he is no longer an employee at the school in Metairie, he feels betrayed.

“It’s just time for this to stop. The rest of the free world does not think homosexuality is a big deal,” Richards said.

Richards has taught music at St. Francis Xavier for more than two decades. When he was hired, he said he had to sign a morality clause. According to Richards, he had been married to his husband since 2014, prior to his death.

WDSU obtained a copy of the contract and the morality clause. The records state that certain specific acts violate the spirit of the Gospel and the church’s teaching, which may lead to termination.

Those violations include, in part:

– Actively engaging in homosexual activity – Obtaining or assisting another to obtain an abortion – Becoming pregnant, out of wedlock, while teaching/working in a Catholic school; – Fathering a child out of wedlock

He claims his career came to an end when his husband’s obituary resurfaced.

“Because I had signed 20 years of contracts with the morality clause that I had lied on my contracts, that was the reason for my dismissal. I have not lied on my contracts for the last two years, I live with three dogs,” Richards said.

Richards said when he asked the Archdiocese of New Orleans what policy he violated, he said they specifically referenced him living with his late husband.

“That I was living with a man as we were married and we weren’t married in the eyes of God,” Richards said.

Richards sent an email to parents after learning the news.

WDSU obtained the following email sent to parents by St. Francis Xavier in response to Richards’ email:

“Dear St. Francis Xavier Family, As you are already aware from a previous email, Mr. Mark Richards is not returning to the faculty of St. Francis Xavier for the 2025-2026 school year.

“We apologize for the way in which you received this news and acknowledge with great respect the emotion around this announcement.

“The decision to offer contracts is made annually to each administrator and member of the faculty. No administrator or faculty member is guaranteed a contract for more than one year.

“After much thought and prayerful consideration, we determined that Mr. Mark would not be given a contract for the upcoming year.

“While we can confirm this, as Mr. Mark already made this announcement, we cannot, by law, comment any further on the reasons behind this decision other than to note that the email you received did not provide a fully accurate description of the employment situation.

“We feel it important to state that this decision is final and will not be revisited. Should you have concerns you wish to express, please send them to us, and we will respond as we are both pastorally and legally able.

“The music and band program will continue at our school.

“Please know we strive to always make decisions that uphold the teachings of the Catholic faith that are in the best interest of our school.

“Please join us in prayer for our St. Francis school community and for Mr. Mark.”

WDSU asked the Archdiocese of New Orleans about the validity of the morality clause. The archdiocese did confirm that the contract and clause are accurate and credible. A spokesperson told WDSU to defer to the letter sent Wednesday by St. Francis in response to your inquiry.

Richards said, despite knowing the conditions of the contract, he still wanted to teach at the school.

“It was a job I wanted to do. I wanted to build a band program, I am a band director,” Richards said.

Richards also said that if his late husband had been a woman, he wouldn’t have lost his job.

“If John had been a woman, we wouldn’t be sitting here, it wouldn’t be a problem,” Richards said.

His message for other young, gay teachers is to have courage.

“I hope somewhere a young teacher who is gay — male or female — and scared to come out has the courage to do this,” Richards said. “I am 63 and as of yesterday, I was still worried about people finding out I was gay when I sent that email. It was liberating. There is no doubt I am saying it here on TV.”

Parents have reached out to WDSU expressing their outrage. A petition filed by parents now has more than 300 signatures.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.