Clearing Saturday, warm weekend

High pressure will create better clearing for Saturday with more sunshine for our beaches. This will also create warm temperatures.

We are in between two systems: high pressure to the east and low pressure to the west.

High pressure remains dominate for Saturday before low pressure impacts intensify.

By Sunday morning, the low pressure system from the western coast will increase strength over our region, boosting onshore flow, and create an increase in cloud coverage through Monday.

Low pressure stays with us through next week but temperatures are expected to remain near seasonal norms.

This will set us up for a very mild July 4th, though coastal skies could struggle to clear through then.