City pays $300K settlement in deadly police chase, files new appeal over officer’s reinstatement

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — The City of Boynton Beach has agreed to pay $300,000 to the family of Jayden Carlos Ethan Readon, a 5-year-old boy who was struck and killed during an unauthorized police pursuit in 2016. The chase was initiated by then-officer Mark Sohn, who violated department policy by failing to activate his lights or sirens and did not seek approval before chasing the fleeing suspect.

The lawsuit, filed by Jayden’s parents, accused Sohn and the city of negligence and reckless disregard for public safety. The driver being chased, Lex Eugene, crashed and hit the child as he walked on a sidewalk with his family.

Sohn Has Long Disciplinary History

Court records reviewed by WPBF 25 News show Sohn had previously been disciplined for multiple unauthorized pursuits, insubordination, and other policy violations. In 2021, Sohn was fired by the city — after the death of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, who crashed his dirt bike while fleeing from a traffic stop Sohn initiated.

An internal investigation found Sohn violated pursuit policy, even though the Florida Highway Patrol concluded he was not at fault for the crash. Community outrage followed, with Stanley Davis’ family and civil rights activists demanding Sohn be held accountable.

Arbitrator Ordered Sohn Reinstated

In May 2024, an arbitrator sided with the police union and ordered Sohn be rehired. The arbitrator ruled that the city had not made Sohn adequately aware of the seriousness of violating the department’s pursuit policy. The city appealed that ruling in Palm Beach County Circuit Court — but lost.

NEW: City Files Appeal to Fourth District Court of Appeal

Now, WPBF 25 News has confirmed that on June 5, the city filed a new notice of appeal — this time to the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal. The city is seeking to overturn the reinstatement and block Sohn from returning to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Victims’ Families Outraged

During a public meeting in May, the family of Stanley Davis III, along with dozens of community members, urged city leaders to keep Sohn off the force.

“He serves this community no purpose,” said Stanley’s mother, Shannon Thompson. “Seeing my 13-year-old son lie on the asphalt breathless is an image I cannot wipe out.”

The city commission voted unanimously to pursue the appeal.

Meanwhile, the Readon family has not publicly commented on the settlement, which was finalized earlier this year.

What Happens Next

The Fourth DCA will now decide whether to take up the appeal. If the court declines, the arbitrator’s reinstatement order will stand. If the court agrees to hear the case, both sides will submit legal briefs and potentially argue the case before a panel of judges.

