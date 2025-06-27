America’s Best Towns to Visit in 2025

CNN Travel

(CNN) — America’s most interesting towns bring together the best of a beautiful country. Surrounded by stunning landscapes, packed with entrepreneurial talent and evolving with the tastes of the people who settle and explore them, these destinations show off what makes the United States so distinctive.

For our second annual list of America’s Best Towns to Visit, CNN Travel editors tapped our readers and contributors for nominations. We considered hundreds of candidates and winnowed the list to 10 by evaluating the finalists’ attractions, food and beverage offerings, cultural and nightlife scenes, diversity, sense of identity, proximity to other interesting spots and “wow factor.” We also looked at travel essentials, including lodging options and the ease of getting there.

Our choices this year skew smaller than last year’s top 10, ranging in size from about 15,000 residents to about 115,000. They’re spread across the country and capture the incredible variety that defines the United States — from history and natural beauty to culture and food. And they serve as reminders of what Americans do best: build towns and communities that add up to more than the sum of their parts.

Here are our 2025 picks:

High scores: Presidential attractions, big-name parks, Native art, easy day trips

Taking a page from Mount Rushmore nearby, Rapid City leans into its “City of Presidents” nickname with sculptures of nearly every US head of state on display downtown. This Black Hills hub is close to myriad natural wonders — from the Badlands to the bison herd in Custer State Park – and it’s a place to sample locally sourced walleye or bison and view Native American art. In this friendly Midwestern town, you can gather at Main Street Square for year-round events and then fan out onto its greenway and into the hills to see more of South Dakota’s wonders.

High scores: Musical heritage, festival calendar and live shows, Southern flavors

It’s no surprise that this Mississippi Delta town — considered the cradle of the blues — is a year-round festival destination. Clarksdale’s musical identity has solidified in recent years, and now this small Deep South city entertains locals and visitors with more than a dozen music festivals, in addition to its core lineup of juke joints hosting live performances every day of the week. Locals embrace the city’s “gritty” character and its unvarnished charm. But new lodging and dining options are keeping things fresh, and local eats go beyond typical Southern soul-food fare to fold in Cajun and Creole flavors as well.

High scores: Lively downtown, diversity, countercultural vibe, cycling

A coffee-drinking, bike-riding oasis, Northampton combines the charm of a village with big-city culture. Long a welcoming haven for gays and lesbians, this western Massachusetts town is a regional destination for dining, shopping and concerts. It’s also home to Smith College, a cornerstone of this town’s reputation for new ideas and strong women. Regional rail trails make it a hub for biking, too. Founded by Puritans in 1654, Northampton is today a place to enjoy sinfully good pastries and bread.

High scores: Blend of cultures, jaw-dropping scenery, outdoor access, day trips

A sunny, moderate climate and stunning landscapes in every direction make Las Cruces ideal for outdoor activities nearly all year long. If you’re looking to hike, opportunities abound to the east in the Organ Mountains and northwest of town in the Robledo Mountains, where Prehistoric Trackways National Monument preserves tracks left by reptiles 280 million years ago. The second-largest city in New Mexico, Las Cruces still has the laid-back pace of a much smaller town, with a rich blend of Mexican, Native American and Western culture.

High scores: Farm-to-table scene, historic architecture, easy day trips, riverfront setting

Known for top-notch farm-to-table dining and historic architecture, Petaluma still shines from its Gold Rush boom. This quirky Northern California town is perfectly situated for day trips to the coast, wine country and San Francisco. In town, you can run or walk along a trail by the Petaluma River past outdoor artwork or get out on the water for kayaking and paddleboarding. Once known as “The World’s Egg Basket,” owing to the region’s poultry farms, Petaluma offers boundless variety for foodies and beverages to complement any craving.

High scores: Maritime and colonial history, waterfront setting, boating, seafood

Annapolis has long lured day-trippers from nearby Baltimore and DC for an outing on the Chesapeake Bay and a hearty meal of seafood. But this picturesque waterfront city also offers a charming downtown whose narrow streets, brick sidewalks and Georgian buildings reflect its rich history as a colonial capital frequented by George Washington and other founding fathers. Throw in sailing cruises, a historic state house, the handsome US Naval Academy campus and bustling restaurants serving Maryland’s trademark blue crabs, and you have all the ingredients for a memorable visit.

High scores: Outdoor wow factor, play-hard vibe, live music, beverage and food scene

A remote getaway at the edge of the Cascade Mountains, Bend was named after that feature in the river that flows through town. You can keep busy fishing and boating along the Deschutes and on dozens of lakes in the area, in addition to kayaking, biking, rock climbing and more. This big outdoor playground — with its “go-play-all-day energy” — tops things off with food trucks and fancier fare, live music and plenty of expertly crafted local beer.

High scores: Scenic setting, dining and drinks, outdoor access, arts and crafts

For well over a century, Asheville has been drawing visitors looking for a restorative escape in the Blue Ridge Mountains. America’s largest home, the Biltmore House, was constructed here at the end of the 19th century as a country retreat. Then last year, Hurricane Helene’s destruction knocked Asheville off its stride. But the storm has unified this resilient community more than ever. And Asheville’s mountain views, scenic trails, vibrant neighborhoods, lively arts scene and delicious food and drinks are all still here for you to enjoy.

High scores: World-class wilderness, fly fishing, live music and arts

Missoula sits at the confluence of four top rivers for fishing, and you may have already caught a glimpse of this area years ago in “A River Runs Through It.” More than ever, fly fishing is ingrained into the local way of life, and the water and surrounding wilderness offer boundless opportunities for adventure. This university town has become a hub for live music and world-class ceramics. A place to experience the American West, Missoula galleries also showcase a distinctive medium of Indigenous art.

High scores: Natural wow-factor, outdoor activities, wine and cider, college-town culture

You don’t have to go far to find a spectacular waterfall in this upstate New York college town. The area around Ithaca is jam-packed with gorges and cascading falls, slicing through fertile land dotted with wineries and cider houses in the state’s Finger Lakes region. In town, there’s a lively farmers market and more cultural offerings than Ithaca’s size would suggest. That’s thanks in part to a large student population that adds layers of diversity to the town’s homegrown offerings. Fans of geology, birding, music and more will find plenty to do here.

