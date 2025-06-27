5 accused of stealing rare sneakers from Marcus Jordan’s warehouse in Florida during hurricane

By Allison Petro

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — As Hurricane Milton hit in 2024, masked thieves broke into a warehouse rented by the son of Michael Jordan and stole hundreds of rare sneakers, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the warehouse contained many sneakers, including some rare ones, that Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan, sells to the public.

During the overnight hours of Hurricane Milton, male suspects broke into the warehouse while wearing gloves and masks.

In the surveillance footage, the suspects are seen going through boxes and shelves. Ultimately, they stole hundreds of shoes, deputies said.

The suspects loaded the sneakers into a van belonging to Marcus Jordan.

Deputies said the suspects took advantage of the dangers presented by Hurricane Milton.

Investigators were able to track down the suspects after getting a tip that a rare pair of sneakers was being sold in downtown Orlando.

They are facing charges of burglary of a structure during a state of emergency, grand theft during a state of emergency and grand theft of a motor vehicle with a mask, among other charges.

“If you own a business, this is a reminder: a good surveillance system can make all the difference,” the OCSO said.

