Warm Friday, sunny Saturday

Mostly clear skies will prevail by Friday afternoon and temperatures will remain near 70 degrees for many areas with slightly warmer temperatures.

Onshore winds will continue but they will remain at very mild speeds.

FutureTrack shows early clearing for Santa Barbara on Saturday with even more sun expected across the region.

Clouds could be more stubborn for our coastlines on Sunday.

Slight cooling and more clouds are expected Monday and Tuesday as a low pressure system will briefly pass through.

By Wednesday, slight warming returns which should set us up for a very mild and pleasant holiday next Friday.