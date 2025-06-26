Victim’s family speaks out after killer is executed 49 years later

By Crystal Tisme

PARCHMAN, Mississippi (WAPT) — Mississippi held a state-sanctioned execution Wednesday — its first since 2022.

The state’s longest-serving death row inmate, 79-year-old Richard Jordan, was executed by lethal injection for his crimes.

“Everything went smooth. It was my 10th one to witness, and it was all the same,” said Burl Cain, Mississippi Department of Corrections commissioner.

Jordan was convicted in the 1976 kidnapping and killing of Edwina Marter in Harrison County. At the time, Jordan was accused of trying to collect a $25,000 ransom from Marter’s husband after he abducted her from her home, took her to a wooded area and shot her in the back of the head.

“Nothing will ever bring back our mom, sister, and a friend. Nothing can ever change what Jordan took from us 49 years ago,” said a spokesperson for the Marter family.

Several petitions and even a lawsuit were filed to stop the process, but all were shot down by the state.

People across the state protested the execution, with some calling the three-drug execution protocol inhumane.

“My faith tells me this is wrong; my faith tells me that state-sponsored murder is not biblically sound,” said Brad Chism.

While some feel as though the death penalty is spiritually wrong, others say it’s a cop out.

“For people that have committed crimes and killed other people, I feel like, to be honest, death is probably the easy way out. I think they should actually suffer in jail,” said Cadarius Fleming.

Despite last-ditch efforts, the execution continued.

Jordan was visited by his family, lawyers, and spiritual advisors. His last meal was chicken tenders, French fries, strawberry ice cream, and a root beer float.

